Child stable after accidental shooting in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police say a child who was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon is in stable condition following surgery.

Police initially responded to an apartment at 240 Oakland Street in Martin to a report of a shooting. Officers found a 5-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting is believed to be accidental.

According to police, two brothers were playing upstairs in the apartment when they found a handgun in a night stand.

Police say while they were looking at and playing with the gun, it accidentally discharged and hit one of the boys.