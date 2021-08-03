Cool Tonight, Sunny, Mild & Dry Through Friday. Heat Returns this Weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Tuesday Evening Forecast for August 3rd:
Behind Sunday’s cold front, northerly winds have brought in some drier and cooler weather that is expected to stick around for the rest of the work week. Most of us will be close to 60° tonight. The winds will shift to the south on Friday bringing an increase in the humidity and the chance for some pop up showers returning for the weekend. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.
FINAL THOUGHT:
Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.
For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.
Storm Team Chief Meteorologist
Joel Barnes
Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather
Twitter: @JoelBarnes13
Instagram: @joelbarnes13