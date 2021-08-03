Cool Tonight, Sunny, Mild & Dry Through Friday. Heat Returns this Weekend.

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather

Tuesday Evening Forecast for August 3rd:

Behind Sunday’s cold front, northerly winds have brought in some drier and cooler weather that is expected to stick around for the rest of the work week. Most of us will be close to 60° tonight. The winds will shift to the south on Friday bringing an increase in the humidity and the chance for some pop up showers returning for the weekend. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

May be an image of map and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com FUTURECAST IBM MODEL WED 6:30 AM RAIN MIXED Union City 60° Ridgely 59° SNOW Martin 61° Paris 62° Dyersburg 61° Trenton 61° Alamo 60° Camden 62° Huntingdon 63° Ripley 62° Brownsville 60° Covington Coving 59 Jackson 60° Lexing ton 62° Parsons 62° Henderson 60° Memphis 63° Somerville 60° Bolivar 61° Selmer 60° Savannah 61°'
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist
Joel Barnes
