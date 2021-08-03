TN data shows widespread decline in academic proficiency during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office says the first Tennessee state-level data showing student academic achievement since the COVID-19 pandemic began shows declines in proficiency through all subjects and grades.

Lee says the results indicate the pandemic interfered with learning in every school district in the state.

Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced the spring Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program state level results on Monday.

Lee’s office said in a news release there was a 95% student participation rate on the TCAP.

The governor’s office said the test results showed decreases in students scoring “mastered” and “on track,” while there was an increase in students scoring “below.”

