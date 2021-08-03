Milan police celebrate National Night Out with community

MILAN, Tenn. — Law enforcement and community members come together to say “no” to crime.

The Milan Police Department celebrated National Night Out.

It’s a nationwide initiative for civic leaders, the community, and police to come together to take a stand against crime.

In Milan, they served food to the community and even had games for the kids.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says he wants the community to know that police officers are there for them.

“I think it’s important for the citizens to understand that we’re servants. You know, it’s just kind of our way of giving back one night, at least one night a year,” Sellers said.

Later in the evening, community members also enjoyed a movie.