Mugshots : Madison County : 08/02/21 – 08/03/21

1/11 Keelan Williams Keelan Williams: Violation of probation

2/11 Carlotta Terry Carlotta Terry: Violation of probation

3/11 Jacquel Franklin Jacquel Franklin: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/11 James Foster James Foster: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/11 Jermaine Bowers Jermaine Bowers: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary



6/11 Joseph Wright Joseph Wright: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

7/11 Kayley Burnett Kayley Burnett: Theft under $999

8/11 Maurcelia Blanchett Maurcelia Blanchett: Vandalism

9/11 Octavio Perez Octavio Perez: Driving under the influence, open container law

10/11 Roxanne Lyons Roxanne Lyons: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999



11/11 Tameka Mauldin Tameka Mauldin: Criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/03/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.