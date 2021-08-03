Natchez Trace celebrates building opening

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Natchez Trace State Forest is adding a new workplace for staff.

1/3

2/3

3/3





On Monday, representatives with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, as well as community leaders, stood in front of the building for the grand opening ceremony.

Tennessee Department of Agriculture spokesman Tim Phelps says the building will serve as the new work center for the state forest staff that manages more than 36,000 acres of the forest.

“This work center provides a place for our staff to do the daily operations, to store the valuable equipment that we have here that is used to maintain roads,” Phelps said.

Phelps says it can also serve for emergency disaster planning.

“In the event of a flood, ice damage, wildfire in the area, we can us this site as an instant command post for the counties to serve around us,” he said.

The center can also be a place where visitors and residents can learn about the forest.

“This centrally located, highly visible location will provide an option for folks to come in stop by and ask questions,” Phelps said.

Phelps also says he is excited about the opportunities the building will bring for staff in the future.

Employees are currently working in the building while construction wraps up.