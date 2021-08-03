Tennessee Wildlife Federation hosting dove hunting classes in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is inviting families to learn more about dove hunting next month in Madison County.

The hunts are currently scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. near Mercer, according to a news release.

The release says first-time or novice dove hunters can sign up here.

For more information on the Hunting and Fishing Academy, click here.