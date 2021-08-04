Around 12,500 fish released into Carroll County lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 12,500 threadfin shad are swimming in a new home.

Threadfin shad released into Carroll County Thousdand Acre Lake (Photo courtesy: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce)

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce says the fish were put into Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.

But the Chamber says that will not be all.

The Chamber says once more funds are available, they will make more orders for threadfin shad.

The Chamber says you can donate to the Carroll County Chamber Fish Care Account. You can do so by contacting the Chamber at (731) 986-4664.

Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler, Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley, Chamber President Brad Hurley and several fisherman watched the release.