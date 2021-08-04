COVID-19 cases spike as 91 patients hospitalized at Jackson General

JACKSON, Tenn. — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike, with 91 positive being hospitalized.

“We’ve got 26 of those 91 patients in an ICU bed, and 15 of them are on a ventilators,” said Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare. “We are currently sitting at about 95 percent capacity.”

Garner says Jackson General has become overcrowded, and they are now having to utilize mobile units outside the hospital.

Garner says regular patients are recommended to go to either the Milan or Dyersburg locations, rather than Jackson General, and patients who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to go to their physicians to discuss antibody treatment.

“If you do test positive for COVID, please talk to your provider about getting the monoclonal antibody treatment,” Garner said. “Those have been shown to keep people out of the hospitals and prevent hospitalizations and severe illness.”

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford says there are currently 12,122 total COVID-positive cases in Madison County.

Tedford says vaccination distributions have gone well so far, but the main concern is children who are under 12-years-old and can not be vaccinated.

“Our school system has opted to make masks optional,” Tedford said. “CDC guidance says they recommend everybody, staff and students, to be masked in schools.”