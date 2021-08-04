Jackson General to restrict visitors beginning Aug. 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has announced changes to the visitation policies at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, effective Thursday, Aug. 5.

According to a news release, visitors will now be limited at Jackson General.

Only one visitor per patient per day is allowed.

Visitors must be 15-years-old or older.

One visitor may stay overnight, except in the ICU.

COVID-19 patients may not have visitors. However, virtual visitation services may be available.

Visitation hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We continue to evaluate our visitation policy frequently to ensure we are doing all we can to protect our patients, visitors, and healthcare team members,” said Deann Thelen, CEO of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. “Please understand that with our volumes as high as they are currently, we are doing everything we can to communicate frequently and provide the very best care, but it is difficult to communicate as often as we would like. Please be patient with our team as they are working under incredibly stressful circumstances.”

To limit the spread of disease, visitors will still be screened to identify if they are experiencing any symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, the release says.

Visitors with flu-like symptoms will be prohibited from visiting patients.

For more information, click here.