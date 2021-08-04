Jackson Symphony announces new children’s choir

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is gearing up for their 61st season, but this year will feature a new addition.

“The Jackson Symphony is delighted today to announce that we are beginning a children’s choir,” said executive director Sherry Freeman.

Freeman says this is an extension of their educational youth and children’s outreach program.

“We have a Jackson Symphony Youth Orchestra, and so this new children’s choir represents an additional part of our outreach to children and families throughout Jackson and West Tennessee,” said Freeman.

Freeman says she looks forward to what the choir will represent in the future of the Jackson Symphony, and in the future of the arts in West Tennessee.

Esther Gray is the choir director at Jackson State Community College. She is set to be the conductor of the new children’s choir.

“This choir will be open to all children ages 7 to 17 all over West Tennessee, so this isn’t just a Jackson thing. This is something that will encompass both cities and rural areas,” Gray said.

Auditions for the choir will be held on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 7 to 12 and ages 13 to 17.

The Jackson Symphony’s 61st season will kick off Sept 11 with a new perk.

“As a new way for people to experience the Symphony, we are actually selling tickets in our balcony. Those seats are going to cost $100 and you will be able to attend all four of our Pops shows in the Civic Center,” said Elizabeth Stokes, Marketing Director for the Jackson Symphony.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Gray says she would like as many children as possible to be a part of the choir, and there is not a limit on how many children can be involved.

For more information on tickets or the Symphony’s season, click here.