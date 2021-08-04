Mugshots : Madison County : 08/03/21 – 08/04/21 August 4, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Sabrina Cox Sabrina Cox: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Adria Claybroook Adria Claybroook: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Carlos Hunt Carlos Hunt: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Christopher Duncan Christopher Duncan: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Dalvin Tousant Dalvin Tousant: Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Daniel Ferrell Daniel Ferrell: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Deana Peoples Deana Peoples: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17James Bynes James Bynes: Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Marcus Bray Marcus Bray: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Maurcelia Blanchett Maurcelia Blanchett: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Michael Clements Michael Clements: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Rebecca Williamson Rebecca Williamson: Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Reginia Goff Reginia Goff: Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Shawn Williamson Shawn Williamson: Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Takindra Beaurgard Takindra Beaurgard: Altering/falsifying or forging auto titles Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Taqee Zaakir Taqee Zaakir: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Terry Hardin Terry Hardin: Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/04/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter