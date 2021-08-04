Mugshots : Madison County : 08/03/21 – 08/04/21

1/17 Sabrina Cox Sabrina Cox: Simple domestic assault

2/17 Adria Claybroook Adria Claybroook: Violation of order of protection

3/17 Carlos Hunt Carlos Hunt: Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/17 Christopher Duncan Christopher Duncan: Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/17 Dalvin Tousant Dalvin Tousant: Assault, vandalism



6/17 Daniel Ferrell Daniel Ferrell: Violation of probation

7/17 Deana Peoples Deana Peoples: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

8/17 James Bynes James Bynes: Schedule II drug violations

9/17 Marcus Bray Marcus Bray: Violation of community corrections

10/17 Maurcelia Blanchett Maurcelia Blanchett: Vandalism



11/17 Michael Clements Michael Clements: Aggravated assault

12/17 Rebecca Williamson Rebecca Williamson: Aggravated burglary

13/17 Reginia Goff Reginia Goff: Harassment

14/17 Shawn Williamson Shawn Williamson: Aggravated burglary

15/17 Takindra Beaurgard Takindra Beaurgard: Altering/falsifying or forging auto titles



16/17 Taqee Zaakir Taqee Zaakir: Violation of parole

17/17 Terry Hardin Terry Hardin: Schedule II drug violations



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/04/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.