Tennessee eyes broadband for $500M in federal recovery cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials plan to use $500 million in federal COVID-19 recovery money to boost broadband internet access and subsidize some low-income subscribers.

At a meeting Wednesday, the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced plans to use the American Rescue Plan money for broadband and to inject $1.35 billion into sewer and water projects statewide.

The two spending topics make up about half of Tennessee’s $3.7 billion State Fiscal Recovery Fund through the federal stimulus package.

Officials say $400 million will go toward broadband provider grants to expand in areas deemed unserved.

The other $100 million will primarily fuel credits to reduce internet bills for low-income Tennesseans.