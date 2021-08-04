The Sound of Jackson | Season 2 Ep. 5 | Alone Jones

Jayland Lyles, also known by his stage name Alone Jones, is a local R&B artist who was recently featured at 731 Day’s Porchfest in Jackson.

Born and raised in Jackson, Lyles has hit the ground running with his music, consistently producing videos and releasing songs to streaming platforms.

He says his passion for performing began when he was just three years old.

We met with him at The Lost Reserve where he performed his original song, “Drive Me Crazy.”

To catch up on all episodes of The Sound of Jackson, click here.

For more Web Exclusives, click here.