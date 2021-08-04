UTM graduate joins Discovery Park leadership team

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America has announced former intern Clare Saum has joined the organization as director of marketing, according to a news release.

Saum will manage marketing, public relations and promotions for the Discovery Park museum and Heritage Park, the release says.

Saum is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she received her bachelor of science in business administration with a major in marketing, the release says. She has eight years of experience in marketing and advertising in Paducah, as well as in Huntsville, Alabama, the release says.

“I’m thrilled she is able to bring that experience back home, and she is already making a big contribution here at Discovery Park,” Discovery Park president and CEO Scott Williams said in the release.

For more information on Discovery Park, click here or call (731) 885-5455.