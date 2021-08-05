Clouds Increase Tonight, Hot & Humidity this Weekend, Rain Chances Monday.

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for August 5th:

The fantastic weather continues again on Thursday across all of West Tennessee. Clouds will increase tonight, but showers are expected on Friday and highs will stay in the 80s. Highs will climb back into the 90s this weekend and besides a few pop up showers, rain looks unlikely for most of us. The humidity will also be increasing this weekend. Find out just how hot it is going to get and when the best chances for rain showers and storms are in the forecast right here.

Over the first 23 days of July in Jackson we only saw 2 days above normal for our recorded high temperature and both those days we were barely above normal. The last 8 days we saw a prolonged heat wave with temperatures well above normal for the last week of the month.

As far as the rain totals, we saw 4″ more rain in 2021 than in 2020 and recorded more than 2″ above normal, compared to a typical July. As far as the yearly totals, we are over 2″ above compared to a normal year at the end of July but are just a bit short of where we stood at the end of July in 2020.

TONIGHT:

Clouds are expected to increase tonight across West Tennessee. The increase in clouds will keep us a few degrees warmer tonight with lows falling into the mid 60s. The humidity will increase some but it wont be too bad at all tonight. Rain chances are 0% and the winds should be calm in general.

FRIDAY:

As the winds begin to come out of the south into the afternoon, a warmer and more humid air mass will slowly drift across West Tennessee. Highs should reach the upper 80s on Friday and it could feel in the mid 90s at times in the evening as the dew point rises. That increase in humidity and temperature could lead to a few pop up showers but chances seem to be no greater then 10% for Friday. Friday night lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs should climb back into the low 90s for the upcoming weekend. Skies will start out mostly sunny each day but build into more of a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and evening hours. Shower chances sit around 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday from some heat driven pop ups. Showers are not likely but somebody is going to get rained on in West Tennessee this weekend. The winds are expected to come out of the southwest most of the weekend and overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s. The heat index could reach the low 100s at times this weekend with the warmest weather expected Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat will continue to climb into next week as southerly flow will continue to dominate our weather. This will allow temperatures to continue to rise as high as the mid 90s with a heat index in the 105° range due to the humid air mass that will be lingering across West Tennessee. Morning lows will only drop into the mid 70s for most of next week. The best chance for rain in the forecast is on Monday with chances sitting around 40%. Pop ups shower chances sit around 20% each day after Monday but significant rainfall or severe weather is not expected. But some heavy rain and lightning can be expected with any of the pop ups that do develop.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

