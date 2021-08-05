Dyersburg State returning to in-person learning; students may opt for virtual classes

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — In-person classes return to Dyersburg State Community College on August 23. But after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, options for virtual learning are also available to students.

Students currently enrolled will have the chance to consult with their instructor as to whether they want to attend that class in-person, via Zoom, through online instruction using eLearn, or a combination of both in-person and virtual options.

DSCC will follow CDC guidelines to keep staff and students safe, including implementing mask requirements, temperature checks, disinfection protocols, and more.

The college will closely monitor changes to COVID data and abide by any future recommendations set forth by both federal and state officials, as well as the CDC.

New students can apply for admission at dscc.edu/apply.

In-person or virtual advising appointments, as well as campus tours, can be made at dscc.edu/appointment.

For more information, visit or contact one of the following One Stop Centers:

Dyersburg campus: (731) 286-3350

Gibson County Center in Trenton: (731) 855-1419

Jimmy Naifeh Center in Tipton County: (901) 475-3100

For more local news, click here.