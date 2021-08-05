Eddie George scheduled to speak at Salt & Light benefit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries and Room in the Inn plan to host the annual Salt & Light Benefit Dinner on Sept. 14.

This year’s keynote speaker is Eddie George, according to a news release.

The benefit is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, with George set to take the stage at 7 p.m., the release says.

Funds raised during the benefit will support Area Relief Ministries and Room in the Inn, which coordinates with 40 churches and businesses to provide services for the homeless in Jackson, the release says.

Tickets for the evening are $125. Balcony seats for George’s speech are $25, but are discounted to $20 for students. Sponsorships are still available.

For more information, contact Mike Roby by phone at (731) 234-5642 or by email at mroby@eplus.net.

For more local news, click here.