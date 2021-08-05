Health Department says no mask mandate to be issued

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department hosted an update Thursday morning due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

Health department director Kim Tedford says the department currently does not plan to reissue a mask mandate in Madison County.

However, Tedford says residents are recommended to still follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tedford says residents, even those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to continue wearing masks while in indoor, public areas.

The press conference comes the day after mobile hospital units were set up outside Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

West Tennessee Healthcare CEO James Ross said, due to the high number of patients at Jackson General, the hospital is not accepting transfers from other area hospitals.

Ross says 47 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those patients are hospitalized.

There are more than 600 patients hospitalized at Jackson General, Ross said. Of those 600 patients, 95 of them are COVID-positive, and 15 of those COVID patients are on ventilators.