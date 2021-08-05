IndyCar’s Nashville invasion takes winding road through city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — IndyCar is ready for its debut race through Nashville’s city streets.

There’s an 11-turn, a 2.17-mile temporary street course race that stretches past city landmarks Nissan Stadium and the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge.

City officials expect 150,000 people to attend the three-day event that starts with Friday’s practice.

There was a Grand Prix fan festival Thursday night with autograph signings, a pedal car race for kids, and race cars on display from various series.

The famed Ryman Auditorium is hosting a watch party Sunday complete with food trucks, live music, drinks and prizes.

For more news from across Tennessee, click here.