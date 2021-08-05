JMCSS opens support hub for families

JACKSON, Tenn. — A temporary hub for Jackson-Madison County School System families to receive support has been set up in the JMCSS Central Office Board Room, according to a news release.

“We have truancy officers, a liaison for homeless families, behavior and intervention specialists, family support specialists, family engagement supports, before and after school care support, and homebound services in this department as well,” Chief of Social and Behavior Services Dr. Shalonda S. Franklin said.

The team will move to the historic Jackson High School building once the new Madison Academic Magnet High School building is finished.

The team will provide assistance ranging from registration and school transfers to mental health and crisis support, the release says.

For more information, email familysupport@jmcss.org to get assistance.

