JMCSS school board discusses reward during monthly meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the Jackson-Madison School System discussed several topics on Thursday including trying to keep one their leaders.

During their monthly budget committee meeting, JMCSS leaders discussed multiple topics including budget amendments, funding and the superintendent’s contract.

“My intent was to set a precedent where we can fix these benefits going forward for however long Dr. King is with us, and then also this year, be able to give him a monetary reward,” said school board member AJ Massey.

Board members believe Superintendent Dr. Marlon King should be rewarded for his efforts to better the school system.

“Once again, I think salary is in line. Now do we have extra things in this system that require more attention and more effort? Sure, and I think he deserves that. That’s why the $10,000 bonus came to mind,” Massey said.

Board members wanted to make sure the bonus did not exceed any budget amount.

“If we want to do another $10,000 raise and the next year another $5,000 raise, we start getting up really fast and really quickly,” Massey said. “But this is the ability to pump that gas and judge that year by year.”

Board members ultimately came to an agreement of presenting a motion for the bonus at their next board meeting.

“Can I entertain a motion to accept the contract amendments as presented with a $10,000 bonus for Dr. King one time bonus this year?” Massey said. “Yes,” said school board member Janice Hampton. “Okay. Well in that case I’m in support of it as well. That’ll be our recommendation from committee,” Massey said.

The full board will meet for their monthly meeting next Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s board room.