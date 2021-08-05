Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/21 – 08/05/21

1/11 Regina Johnson Regina Johnson: Violation of probation

2/11 Brad Biggs Brad Biggs: Schedule II drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law

3/11 Casey Dent Casey Dent: Violation of probation

4/11 Christopher Massengill Christopher Massengill: Violation of probation

5/11 Earnest Jackson Earnest Jackson: Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/11 Gary Pruitt Gary Pruitt: Violation of probation

7/11 Keith Martindale Keith Martindale: Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/11 Rose Folkman Rose Folkman: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

9/11 Ryandarius Carpenter Ryandarius Carpenter: Simple domestic assault

10/11 Shunta Pearson Shunta Pearson: Assault



11/11 Tonya Pearson Tonya Pearson: Aggravated child abuse or neglect























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.