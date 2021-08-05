Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/21 – 08/05/21 August 5, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Regina Johnson Regina Johnson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Brad Biggs Brad Biggs: Schedule II drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Casey Dent Casey Dent: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Christopher Massengill Christopher Massengill: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Earnest Jackson Earnest Jackson: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Gary Pruitt Gary Pruitt: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Keith Martindale Keith Martindale: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Rose Folkman Rose Folkman: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Ryandarius Carpenter Ryandarius Carpenter: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Shunta Pearson Shunta Pearson: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Tonya Pearson Tonya Pearson: Aggravated child abuse or neglect Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter