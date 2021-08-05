Saltillo accepting vendor applications for River Day Celebration
SALTILLO, Tenn. — Saltillo’s annual River Day Celebration is returning in September.
The city says those interested in being a vendor should complete this application, and then return it to:
City of Saltillo
Attn: River Day Committee
PO Box 7888
Saltillo, TN 38370
The deadline to apply for booth is Sept. 3, according to the city. The city says prices vary from $35 for no electricity to $50 for food vendors bringing equipment to cook.
You can pay with a money or check at the address above, according to the city.
The River Day Celebration will be Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to midnight.