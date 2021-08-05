Tennessee launches fourth round of P-EBT benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is offering a fourth round of benefits to families in need.

The new round will be a part of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, or P-EBT, according to the news release.

The state says eligible children include:

School-aged kids who qualified for the National School Lunch Program as of July.

Children under 6 whose family received benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in June and July.

“Research shows well-nourished children are healthier, more attentive, and have better mental performance,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “The launch of this additional round of support will enhance the well-being of Tennesseans by providing benefits to families who didn’t qualify for earlier rounds of P-EBT, as well as by providing additional benefits to those families who still need our help. We are grateful we can provide this additional assistance to our fellow Tennesseans.”

You can read the full news release from the Tennessee Department of Human Services here.