Woman killed in Wednesday crash in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police have identified a woman killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the crash around 1:37 p.m. at Skyhawk Parkway and Courtright Road.

Police say 70-year-old Alice Kay Jackson and a 20-year-old Dyer man were involved in the crash.

Jackson and the other driver were taken to Volunteer Hospital in Martin, where Jackson died, according to police. The other driver was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.