205 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 12,327 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 205 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, Aug. 3.

There are now 12,327 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 7,288 (59.1%)

38301: 3,688 (29.9%)

38356: 215 (1.7%)

38391: 107 (0.9%)

38366: 227 (1.8%)

38343: 87 (0.7%)

38313: 247 (2%)

38392: 90 (0.7%)

38355: 33 (0.3%)

38362: 162 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 21 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 123 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,350 (27.2%)

White: 5,444 (44.2%)

Asian: 58 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 289 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 242 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,944 (23.9%)

Gender:

Female: 6,861 (55.7%)

Male: 5,386 (43.7%)

Unknown: 80 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,448 (92.9%)

Not recovered: 168 (1.4%)

Better: 209 (1.7%)

Unknown: 262 (2.1%)

Deaths: 240 (1.9%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 655 (5.3%)

11 – 20 years: 1,471 (11.9%)

21 – 30 years: 2,100 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,808 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,758 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,766 (14.3%)

61 – 70 years: 1,390 (11.3%)

71 – 80 years: 794 (6.4%)

80+: 492 (4%)

Unknown: 93 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.