205 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 12,327 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 205 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, Aug. 3.
There are now 12,327 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 7,288 (59.1%)
- 38301: 3,688 (29.9%)
- 38356: 215 (1.7%)
- 38391: 107 (0.9%)
- 38366: 227 (1.8%)
- 38343: 87 (0.7%)
- 38313: 247 (2%)
- 38392: 90 (0.7%)
- 38355: 33 (0.3%)
- 38362: 162 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 21 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 123 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,350 (27.2%)
- White: 5,444 (44.2%)
- Asian: 58 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 289 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 242 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,944 (23.9%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,861 (55.7%)
- Male: 5,386 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,448 (92.9%)
- Not recovered: 168 (1.4%)
- Better: 209 (1.7%)
- Unknown: 262 (2.1%)
- Deaths: 240 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 655 (5.3%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,471 (11.9%)
- 21 – 30 years: 2,100 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,808 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,758 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,766 (14.3%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,390 (11.3%)
- 71 – 80 years: 794 (6.4%)
- 80+: 492 (4%)
- Unknown: 93 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.