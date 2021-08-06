Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the rider of an unlicensed electric scooter involved in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes was well aware he hit her and fled to a repair shop afterward seeking to fix damages on the vehicle.

That’s according to a criminal complaint made public Friday.

Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

There was no immediate response to a message left with Boyd’s attorney.

