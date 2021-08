Bystander makes daring rescue when disabled man falls onto subway tracks

(CBS Newspath) — HEROIC RESCUE: A good Samaritan jumped onto the tracks at an NYC subway stop to save a man’s life on Wednesday (8/4).

The victim was in a wheelchair and had fallen.

CBS station WCBS in New York reports the victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Web Exclusives, click here.