Educator of the Week: Marianne Goff

It’s time now to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Marianne Goff is a fourth grade math teacher at Caywood Elementary School in Lexington.

Goff says her teaching passion started by wanting to make an impact.

“Make a difference. Some children have very unstable lives, and if they can leave me better than when they showed up, means I have done my job,” Goff said.

Goff didn’t start out wanting to teach fourth grade, but after her first year, that was the only grade she saw herself teaching.

“I have fallen in love with this age group. They are so sweet, but they still have matured enough to joke around with you. They still want their hugs everyday,” Goff said.

She says her favorite thing about teaching is seeing the mark she left on her students lives, and all of the hugs.

“When they come back to me and thank me for the impact I made on them. Or when they just run up to me and hug me, and they still remember me, or still want to be around me. That is my favorite part,” Goff said.

After last year, Goff says both her and her students were put to the test. But watching them stay positive kept her going.

“They continue to amaze me everyday. It is a hard profession, but it is so rewarding,” Goff said.

Goff is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

