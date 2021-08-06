First Friday Forums return with Bicentennial discussion

JACKSON, Tenn. — First Friday Forums are back.

The Bicentennial Commission of Jackson thought this would be the perfect time for revitalization.

“For the first Friday of the next 13 weeks, we’re going to be talking about yesterday, today and tomorrow for our monthly themes that have been identified as part of the Bicentennial Celebration,” said Elaine Christian, chairwoman for the Bicentennial Project.

She says these events give the community the opportunity to learn more about the history of Jackson.

“This is a part of outreach of the Bicentennial Project to explore in depth some of the history of the community as they relate to some of the themes that we’ve identified,” Christian said.

The theme of this month’s forum focused on the sound of Jackson, and its musical heritage.

“West Tennessee has a very unique blend of tradition, and we are very fortunate to have so many wonderful artists from Jackson and West Tennessee that have gone on to have wonderful careers all over the world,” said University of Memphis Lambuth Professor and musicologist Jeremy Tubbs.

Tubbs describes the history of Jackson through the sounds of music.

“From Tina Turner to Carl Perkins. It’s a great little area of the world. A small area of the world that has influenced so many people,” Tubbs said.

The next Friday Forum will be held on Sept. 10, and it will focus on education.

