Homegrown music fills the air in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Homegrown music is back at Jackson’s AMP at the Market.

“It has a long standing tradition and each time, each year the crowd grows, and we’re excited to welcome a lot of people to downtown Jackson,” said Lori Nunnery, Executive Director of Visit Jackson, Tennessee.

Every year, musicians come and perform at the award winning music venue. This free event gives spectators a show.

“You can come down, you can stop by one of our downtown restaurants or hit a food truck and come over and enjoy the free evening. It’s family orientated. It’s fun. You can bring your own picnic basket if you want to,”Nunnery said.

The event is made possible with the help of multiple organizations.

“This is all volunteer run. We have the support of the city with police presence, and the use of the Farmers Market, but this is all a volunteer organization,” Nunnery said.

For the first time, Ricky Ray and his drummer performed at the AMP.

“The fact that it’s outdoors, and just the fact that when we got here the chairs were already here. That the local people have already staked where they’re going to sit is very charming,” Lonow said.

For Lonow, this musical event is unique.

“It’s all original music. We’re playing songs that mostly Ricky wrote, and it’s interesting. You’re not going to see from anybody else what we’re going to do,” Lonow said.

If you missed Friday night’s show, you can catch the next one.

That concert will be Aug. 14 at the Bicentennial Celebration, and it will feature Doublewides, Bryan Moffitt and Magi.

You can stay up-to-date with concerts at the AMP through their Facebook page.

