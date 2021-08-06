Jackson police visit preschool students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement officers visited a local school to spend time with students.

Jackson police officers visited the Jackson Christian Preschool and cooked hot dog.

They also played sports with the children and had a furry friend there to say hello. This is the first time officers visited the school.

It’s an effort to build a relationship with the community.

“We are just really grateful that the Jackson Police Department came out today just to support the community,” Anita Cannedy, Director of the Jackson Christian Preschool.

Officers also had a roll call at the school meeting with teachers and parents.

