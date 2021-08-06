Jones Chevrolet holds ribbon cutting ceremony at new location

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee business has opened a new location.

Jones Chevrolet has moved from Humboldt to the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass near Three Way.

General Manager Mark Hoppe says it was a long process transitioning, but well worth it to be able to better serve communities across West Tennessee.

In addition to a new location, Jones Chevrolet is bringing out some new technology.

“We’ve got a kiosk. GoMoto kiosk is what it is. Put your information in, drop your keys and off you go. We’ll contact you when the vehicle is ready and you can pick it up the same way,” Hoppe said.

You can visit their newest location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 pm., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.