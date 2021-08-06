Lane College begins to gear up for 2021 football season

JACKSON, Tenn. — College football is alive and well in the Hub City, as the Lane Dragons are in full preseason form.

Due to the surging Covid-19 pandemic at the time, Lane missed all football activities last year, as the SIAC conference decided to cancel the 2020 season. As a result of an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA, the Dragons essentially return most of their roster, bringing back valuable experience on the field.

During Friday’s practice, head coach Vyron Brown explained a few areas in which his team has excelled throughout the first week of workouts.

“The guys have been gelling well together, taking coaching, everybody is out here hustling and playing real hard,” said Brown. “We know we have one mindset right now, and it’s the process of getting ready for the first game.”

The first regular season game for the Dragons is currently scheduled for Saturday, September 4, when Lane travels to take on the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff.