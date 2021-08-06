Local attorney discusses legality of mandating vaccines for employees

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines are still being distributed to people for free — but it is up to you if you get one or not. Now local businesses like Tyson Foods and Walmart are requiring their employees to be vaccinated.

In a recent press release, Tyson Foods say they’re going to require their workers to be fully vaccinated by a certain time, giving them a $200 bonus for getting vaccinated.

Attorney Mark Donahoe says from a legal standpoint, business owners can make it mandatory for their employees to be vaccinated.

“It’s kind of like the First Amendment,” Donahoe said. “The First Amendment applies to government entities and it applies to public speaking, but it doesn’t apply to private employees.”

Donahoe says for employees who are unvaccinated and may not agree with the requirement, he feels it’s simple.

“They don’t have to take that job, the can go to a different job to some employer that doesn’t require it,” Donahoe said.

He also says the same may apply for small business owners who have employees as well.

“You see job postings and they say in order to get this job, you need to be able to lift 50 pounds, or you need to be able to work during this certain time period, so adding in as a condition of employment that you need to be vaccinated, it’s a reasonable requirement,” Donahoe said.

Tyson Foods say under half of their team members are vaccinated, and this requirement will help keep members healthy and safe.

Would you stay with your employer if they required you to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Click here to to answer our Poll of the Day.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine location near you, click here.