Mugshots : Madison County : 08/05/21 – 08/06/21

1/10 Joel Hayes Joel Hayes: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/10 Chad Blankenship Chad Blankenship: Failure to appear

3/10 Dexter Johnson Dexter Johnson: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

4/10 Jamie Williams Jamie Williams: Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections

5/10 John Tayon John Tayon: Violation of probation



6/10 Johnathan Wood Johnathan Wood: Failure to appear

7/10 Melvin Holcomb Melvin Holcomb: Harassment

8/10 Roland Worthington Roland Worthington: Theft of property under $1,000

9/10 Tony Wiley Tony Wiley: Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/10 William Dunlap William Dunlap: Violation of probation





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/06/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.