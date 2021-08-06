Mugshots : Madison County : 08/05/21 – 08/06/21 August 6, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Joel Hayes Joel Hayes: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Chad Blankenship Chad Blankenship: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Dexter Johnson Dexter Johnson: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Jamie Williams Jamie Williams: Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10John Tayon John Tayon: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Johnathan Wood Johnathan Wood: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Melvin Holcomb Melvin Holcomb: Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Roland Worthington Roland Worthington: Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Tony Wiley Tony Wiley: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10William Dunlap William Dunlap: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/06/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter