Officer shoots, injures man carrying knife in Tennessee

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a police officer shot and injured a man who was armed with a knife outside a grocery store.

The TBI says the man was hospitalized Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the man nor the officer, who is from Mt. Juliet Police Department, were identified.

The TBI says after the first officer arrived and encountered the man in the parking lot with a knife, the situation escalated, resulting in the officer shooting the man.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the state, click here.