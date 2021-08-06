Sheriff’s Office warns of jury summons scam calls

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving jury summons.

The sheriff’s office says the caller tells the victim that they have missed jury duty and will either have to pay or be arrested, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that if you get a similar call, hang up and do not send money, gift cards, or personal information including bank accounts or social security numbers.

