TBI issues endangered child alert for Crockett Co. teen

1/2

2/2



CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a Crockett County teenager.

The TBI says Talil Williams, 15, was last seen Wednesday in Crockett County.

Williams has a known medical condition and does not have his medication, the TBI says.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black Nike shoes, the release says.

He is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The TBI says he may have red and black dreadlocks.

If you see Talil or know where he may be, call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.