Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting cadets for 2022 class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is accepting applications for its upcoming class.

THP says the class will start in January of 2022, and will prepare cadets to be state trooper.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a professional and proud law enforcement agency,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “The THP has a long legacy of providing service, safety, and security for our state. If you have a heart for service and are interested in a professional career that offers endless opportunities, then a career as a trooper is meant for you. We want the best men and women to join our ranks.”

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, according to THP.

Those interested in applying can do so here. You can also learn more about qualifications at tn.gov or at (615) 741-4841 and THP.Recruitment@tn.gov.