Weekend Watchlist: 5 New Things to Stream

From a comic book blockbuster to a deep-dive into a U.S. President, here’s what you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home.

The Suicide Squad

(HBO Max & In Theaters)

Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and John Cena star in the latest super villain team-up from the DC Extended Universe. Obama: In Pursuit of More Perfect Union

(HBO Max)

The three-part documentary series digs into the issues that surfaced after America elected its first Black president. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

(Amazon Prime Video)

Follow five-time “Entertainer of the Year” Luke Bryan on his path to stardom and the hurdles along the way. Val

(Amazon Prime Video)

Over 40 years of archival footage sheds light on the life and career of actor Val Kilmer. Hit And Run

(Netflix)

The thrilling new series follows a husband whose wife is killed by a hit-and-run driver — and then he learns it was no accident.

