Weekend Watchlist: 5 New Things to Stream
From a comic book blockbuster to a deep-dive into a U.S. President, here’s what you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home.
- The Suicide Squad
(HBO Max & In Theaters)
Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and John Cena star in the latest super villain team-up from the DC Extended Universe.
- Obama: In Pursuit of More Perfect Union
(HBO Max)
The three-part documentary series digs into the issues that surfaced after America elected its first Black president.
- Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary
(Amazon Prime Video)
Follow five-time “Entertainer of the Year” Luke Bryan on his path to stardom and the hurdles along the way.
- Val
(Amazon Prime Video)
Over 40 years of archival footage sheds light on the life and career of actor Val Kilmer.
- Hit And Run
(Netflix)
The thrilling new series follows a husband whose wife is killed by a hit-and-run driver — and then he learns it was no accident.
For more Web Exclusives, click here.
Click here for new titles added to streaming services in July.