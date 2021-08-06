Wrestling organization holds fundraiser at Bradford school

BRADFORD, Tenn. — Wrestlers joined the ring in support of students Friday night.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







USA Championship Wrestling held a fundraiser at Bradford High School, supporting the school’s athletics program.

Owner Marilyn Street says her brother, who recently died, always wanted to help others. Especially when it comes to the schools.

They performed a 10-bell salute in honor of her brother.

Street says her brother felt if he could make someone forget their troubles. That made him happy.

“We’ve had some tough times over this last year. We’re here to make them laugh, smile, you know, get them out of their reality of what’s going on out in the world for an hour,” Street said.

Street says that is her inspiration.

You can stay up-to-date with USA Championship and their wrestlers through their Facebook page.

For more local news, click here.