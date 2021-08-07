A Hub City franchise supports its local heroes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant supports first responders.

Today marks the 9th year for H2O for Heroes.

For today and today only, you can take a 24-pack of water into your local Firehouse Subs and receive a free medium sub.

August 7th marks the 9th year for H2O for Heroes, an initiative created in 2012 to encourage bottle water donations, at a time when wildfires and drastic heat depleted the supplies of many first responders.

Now in its 9th year, H2O for Heroes is a nationwide bottle drive that aims to equip first responder organizations with water supplies.

“We most definitely hope that this is something that grows into widespread. And we hope that the news out there gets bigger and bigger about this event that we do. And we hope that everybody joins in to help out the first responders,” said Kyle Ralph, District Manager Firehouse Subs.

It’s not too late to grab that medium sub, just remember to bring a 24-pack of water to redeem the offer.