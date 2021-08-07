A popular flea market returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local flea market is back in town.

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market is back for the month of August and many visitors are excited for what the market brings.

“You all put your masks on and come down to Friendly Franks! There’s nothing like saving money. Saving money is actually like making money and we’re helping you all do that down here. And this is a wonderful crowd, we’re all safe, we’re all sanitized, and we’re all social distancing,” said vendor Jimmy Cruse.

The market is open every first weekend of the month. Visitors can expect sales from different vendors, ranging from clothes, jewelry, home-goods and even food.

“Ice cream obviously, they’ve got freeze dried candy which is pretty cool, and I always like shopping for clothes,” said market attendee, Lillian Windom.

This is many people’s first time at the market, and others have been here each month.

Both visitors and vendors say there’s something about the market that always brings them back.

“We come to the flea market every time it opens. I mean it’s a good market. I mean great people, you know what I’m saying. You know, even though I’m not from this region, what else can you say about them,” said vendor, Jermayne Brown.

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market is open every first weekend of each month.

However the market will not open their doors in September, but will be back in full force in October.

If you’d like to learn more about Friendly Frank’s Flea Market, you can visit our ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website.