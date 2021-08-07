Additional information on Friendly Frank’s Flea Market

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market returns to Jackson this weekend, offering deals on a variety of goods.

Some of the items available include things like clothing, jewelry, home-goods, antiques, collectibles, and even food.

The market normally comes to town every first weekend of each month.

However, the market will not be held in September. But plans to return in October with more deals.

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market is held at the Jackson Fairgrounds located at 800 S. Highland Ave in Jackson.

If you missed the event on Friday, you still have time to check them out on Saturday or Sunday.

The market will be open Saturday, August 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and also Sunday, August 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the market visit their Facebook page here, or visit their website here.