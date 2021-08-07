CNN fires three workers for not getting Covid vaccinations

NEW YORK (AP) – A lack of injections got them rejections. CNN has fired three workers who broke company policy by showing up at work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The news organization requires workers at all CNN offices or in the field with co-workers to have vaccines.

In a company memo, CNN chief Jeff Zucker said the company has a “zero tolerance policy” on those who break the rules about vaccinations.

Right now, proof of vaccination among CNN workers has been left to the honor system – but Zucker says that may change in coming weeks.