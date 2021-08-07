Former prosecutor, 8 others charged in police report case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a former prosecutor was indicted along with former police department employees, an attorney and others in a scheme to profit from confidential police report information.

The TBI said Friday that 48-year-old Glenda Adams was charged with bribery of a public servant and other crimes.

Adams was an assistant district attorney in Shelby County until she was fired last fall. Eight others were charged in the case.

Prosecutor Bryant Dunaway said the charges involve paying government employees for information about traffic crashes before that information became public.

The TBI says the case is still under investigation, with more indictments expected.