Harm & Humid Weather on the Way, Pop Up Shower Chances Too!

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Saturday Evening Forecast Update for August 7th:

Saturday has been a bit warm and humid, but both are expected to climb into the day on Sunday. We should be back up into the 90s for the first time in a week here in West Tennessee and 90s are expected for most of next week as well. The humidity will lead to some pop up shower chances too. Find out when your best chance at seeing rain is and how many days in a row the heat index will be above 100° next week coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight across West Tennessee and rain showers are highly unlikely. Lows tonight will drop down to around 70° and the winds will be calm most of the night. Overall it will be another nice night.

SUNDAY:

Highs should climb back into the low 90s for Sunday. Skies will start out mostly sunny but build into more of a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and evening hours. Shower chances sit around 10% on Sunday afternoon/evening from some heat driven pop ups. Showers are not likely but somebody is going to get rained on in West Tennessee on Sunday. The winds are expected to come out of the southwest and overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s. The heat index could be close to 100° at times on Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY:

The heat will continue to climb into next week as southerly flow will continue to dominate our weather. This will allow temperatures to continue to rise as high as the mid 90s with a heat index over 100° due to the humid air mass that will be lingering across West Tennessee. Morning lows will only drop into the mid 70s for most of next week. The best chance for rain in the forecast is on Monday with chances sitting around 40%. Pop ups shower chances sit around 20% each day after Monday but significant rainfall or severe weather is not expected. But some heavy rain and lightning can be expected with any of the pop ups that do develop.

LATE NEXT WEEK:

A cold front is expected to move through West Tennessee towards the end of next week. The timing of the front could change but right now it looks to pass through on Friday and will bring some gusty thunderstorms with it. Highs will stay in the 90s until the front passes by and then highs are expected to fall back into the 80s. The winds will stay out of the southwest as well until the front passes and then expect the humidity to decrease and the winds to shift to the north.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

