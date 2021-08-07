Man convicted of killing girlfriend, her mother with ax

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend and the woman’s mother with an ax.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports jurors deliberated for more than four hours Thursday before convicting 47-year-old Robert Joe Whittenburg of Pikeville on two counts of murder.

He was charged in the slayings of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Dedra Lawrence, and her 46-year-old mother, Deanna Lawrence.

The women were found dead in their Bledsoe County home in 2017.

Whittenburg was with them and had self-inflicted injuries. After the verdict, a family member of the victims said justice had been served.